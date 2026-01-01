Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Clean CarFax Report, HD Surround Vision, Head-Up Display, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Enhanced LED Functionality Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Alert, Front And Rear Park Assist Sensors, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Lift Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Universal Home Remote, 10.2 Inch Touch Screen Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, BlueTooth, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Bose Speakers, Remote Start, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Auto High Beams, Side Impact Airbags, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels With Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish, White Frost Tricoat Paint, Black Perforated Leather Trim, Factory Hitch, 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder SIDI Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Owner Vehicle, GM In Service Date March 19, 2024, Balance Of GM Factory Warranty Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner Or Mark For More Details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.</p><p>Finance for $343.79 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 7.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.</p>

2023 Buick Envision

23,400 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Buick Envision

Avenir AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14142259

2023 Buick Envision

Avenir AWD

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

  1. 14142259
  2. 14142259
  3. 14142259
  4. 14142259
  5. 14142259
  6. 14142259
  7. 14142259
  8. 14142259
  9. 14142259
  10. 14142259
  11. 14142259
  12. 14142259
  13. 14142259
  14. 14142259
  15. 14142259
  16. 14142259
  17. 14142259
  18. 14142259
  19. 14142259
  20. 14142259
  21. 14142259
  22. 14142259
  23. 14142259
  24. 14142259
  25. 14142259
  26. 14142259
  27. 14142259
  28. 14142259
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
23,400KM
VIN LRBFZSR47PD222747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax Report, HD Surround Vision, Head-Up Display, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Enhanced LED Functionality Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Alert, Front And Rear Park Assist Sensors, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Lift Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Universal Home Remote, 10.2 Inch Touch Screen Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, BlueTooth, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Bose Speakers, Remote Start, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Auto High Beams, Side Impact Airbags, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels With Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish, White Frost Tricoat Paint, Black Perforated Leather Trim, Factory Hitch, 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder SIDI Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Owner Vehicle, GM In Service Date March 19, 2024, Balance Of GM Factory Warranty Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner Or Mark For More Details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $343.79 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 7.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosenort Motors

Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Rosenort, MB
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4WD 205,700 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLE CREW CAB 4WD for sale in Rosenort, MB
2017 GMC Canyon SLE CREW CAB 4WD 217,400 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 CREW CAB 4WD for sale in Rosenort, MB
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 CREW CAB 4WD 64,800 KM $64,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosenort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

Call Dealer

204-746-XXXX

(click to show)

204-746-8441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2023 Buick Envision