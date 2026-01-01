$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
Avenir AWD
2023 Buick Envision
Avenir AWD
Location
Rosenort Motors
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
204-746-8441
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CarFax Report, HD Surround Vision, Head-Up Display, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Enhanced LED Functionality Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Alert, Front And Rear Park Assist Sensors, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Lift Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Universal Home Remote, 10.2 Inch Touch Screen Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, BlueTooth, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Bose Speakers, Remote Start, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Auto High Beams, Side Impact Airbags, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels With Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish, White Frost Tricoat Paint, Black Perforated Leather Trim, Factory Hitch, 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder SIDI Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Owner Vehicle, GM In Service Date March 19, 2024, Balance Of GM Factory Warranty Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner Or Mark For More Details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $343.79 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 7.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosenort Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rosenort Motors
Rosenort Motors
Call Dealer
204-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-746-8441