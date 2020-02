2009 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED TRUCKS WINNIPEG

At Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales we have a large selection of used Cars, Trucks, Mini Vans and SUVs available in a friendly non pressure facility. If we do not have what your looking for we will find it for you.

Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales

33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)

CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625

Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features 4x4

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.