2009 Toyota Corolla

1.8L 4CYL 5SPD MANUAL

2009 Toyota Corolla

1.8L 4CYL 5SPD MANUAL

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

204-338-8625

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,800KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4784082
  • Stock #: I8063A
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E39C184725
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA S
CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED CARS WINNIPEG
At Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales we have a large selection of used Cars, Trucks, Mini Vans and SUVs available in a friendly non pressure facility. If we do not have what your looking for we will find it for you.
Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales
33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)
CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5 Speed Manual
Safety
  • ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Credit Guys

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

