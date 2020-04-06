Menu
2013 Chrysler 300C

Well equipped Leather Sunroof

2013 Chrysler 300C

Well equipped Leather Sunroof

Location

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

204-338-8625

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4877946
  • Stock #: I8238A
  • VIN: 2C3CCAET8DH702408
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2013 CHRYSLER 300C 5.7L HEMI
CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED CARS WINNIPEG
At Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales we have a large selection of used Cars, Trucks, Mini Vans and SUVs available in a friendly non pressure facility. If we do not have what your looking for we will find it for you.
Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales
33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)
CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912
Dealer Permit #0255

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 5 Speed Automatic

