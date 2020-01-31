Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SXT WITH DVD REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SXT WITH DVD REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

204-338-8625

  1. 4676367
  2. 4676367
  3. 4676367
  4. 4676367
  5. 4676367
  6. 4676367
  7. 4676367
  8. 4676367
  9. 4676367
  10. 4676367
  11. 4676367
  12. 4676367
  13. 4676367
  14. 4676367
  15. 4676367
  16. 4676367
  17. 4676367
  18. 4676367
  19. 4676367
  20. 4676367
  21. 4676367
  22. 4676367
  23. 4676367
  24. 4676367
  25. 4676367
  26. 4676367
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,364KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4676367
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR597912
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 3.6L 6CYL 6SPD AUTO ONLY 68364KMS
CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED CARS WINNIPEG
AUTO LOANS FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS
GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM
We have financing available for all levels of credit and we encourage you to apply for pre-approval today!
Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales
33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)
CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912
Dealer Permit #0255
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Credit Guys

2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 124,113 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra 1...
 80,893 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa 1....
 160,216 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Credit Guys

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-8625

Send A Message