Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T WELL EQUIPPED WITH NAV SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T WELL EQUIPPED WITH NAV SUNROOF

Location

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

204-338-8625

  1. 4784073
  2. 4784073
  3. 4784073
  4. 4784073
  5. 4784073
  6. 4784073
  7. 4784073
  8. 4784073
  9. 4784073
  10. 4784073
  11. 4784073
  12. 4784073
  13. 4784073
  14. 4784073
  15. 4784073
  16. 4784073
  17. 4784073
  18. 4784073
  19. 4784073
  20. 4784073
  21. 4784073
  22. 4784073
  23. 4784073
  24. 4784073
  25. 4784073
  26. 4784073
  27. 4784073
  28. 4784073
  29. 4784073
  30. 4784073
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,145KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4784073
  • Stock #: I8206
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3FT675612
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 DODGE JOURNEY R/T AWD 3.6L 6CYL 6SPD AUTO
CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED CARS WINNIPEG
AUTO LOANS FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS
GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM
We have financing available for all levels of credit and we encourage you to apply for pre-approval today!
Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales
33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)
CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912
Dealer Permit #0255

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Credit Guys

2015 Nissan Rogue S ...
 117,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Impal...
 122,156 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Can-Am Outlande...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Credit Guys

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-8625

Send A Message