2015 Honda Civic

Si 2.4L 4CYL 6SPD

2015 Honda Civic

Si 2.4L 4CYL 6SPD

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

204-338-8625

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,061KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4614060
  • Stock #: I8127
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E52FH200315
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2015 HONDA CIVIC SI 2.4L 4CYL 6SPD
CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED CARS WINNIPEG
At Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales we have a large selection of used Cars, Trucks, Mini Vans and SUVs available in a friendly non pressure facility. If we do not have what your looking for we will find it for you.
Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales
33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)
CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912
Dealer Permit #0255
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Credit Guys

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

