2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Bluetooth, Rear Camera 7 PASS

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Bluetooth, Rear Camera 7 PASS

Location

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

204-338-8625

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,016KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4850637
  • Stock #: I7746A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2GR355439
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED CARS WINNIPEG
AUTO LOANS FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS
GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM
We have financing available for all levels of credit and we encourage you to apply for pre-approval today!
Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales
33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912
Dealer Permit #0255

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

