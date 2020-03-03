33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9
204-338-8625
+ taxes & licensing
2017 CAN-AM OUTLANDER 1000R XT
Displacement (cc) 976
Engine Type V Twin
Cylinders 2
Engine Stroke 4
Valve Configuration SOHC
Carburetion Type Fuel Injected
Transmission Type Continuously Variable (CVT)
Number of Speeds Automatic
Primary Drive System Shaft
Reverse Yes
Driveline Type Selectable 4X2 / 4X4
Number of Driveline Modes 2
Limited Slip Differential Standard
Differential Lock Standard
Front Brakes Dual Hydraulic Disc
Rear Brakes Hydraulic Disc
Halogen Headlight(s)
Front Rack
Rear Rack
Call to arrange for a viewing Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales 33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter) Call or Text 204 338 8625 Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912 Dealer Permit #0255 .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9