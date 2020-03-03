Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Can-Am Outlander

1000R XT 976. V Twin. SOHC.

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Can-Am Outlander

1000R XT 976. V Twin. SOHC.

Location

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

204-338-8625

  1. 4767267
  2. 4767267
  3. 4767267
  4. 4767267
  5. 4767267
  6. 4767267
  7. 4767267
  8. 4767267
  9. 4767267
  10. 4767267
  11. 4767267
  12. 4767267
  13. 4767267
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4767267
  • Stock #: CF168A
  • VIN: 3JBLKAX21HJ000736
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline

2017 CAN-AM OUTLANDER 1000R XT
Displacement (cc) 976
Engine Type V Twin
Cylinders 2
Engine Stroke 4
Valve Configuration SOHC
Carburetion Type Fuel Injected
Transmission Type Continuously Variable (CVT)
Number of Speeds Automatic
Primary Drive System Shaft
Reverse Yes
Driveline Type Selectable 4X2 / 4X4
Number of Driveline Modes 2
Limited Slip Differential Standard
Differential Lock Standard
Front Brakes Dual Hydraulic Disc
Rear Brakes Hydraulic Disc
Halogen Headlight(s)
Front Rack
Rear Rack
Call to arrange for a viewing Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales 33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter) Call or Text 204 338 8625 Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912 Dealer Permit #0255 .

Additional Features
  • 4WD
  • n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Credit Guys

2017 Can-Am Outlande...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RIVERSIDE RETRO...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 68,364 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Credit Guys

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-8625

Send A Message