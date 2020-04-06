33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9
204-338-8625
+ taxes & licensing
2017 FORD ESCAPE SE 1.5L 4CYL 6SPD AUTO 4WD
CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED SUVs WINNIPEG
At Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales we have a large selection of used Cars, Trucks, Mini Vans and SUVs available in a friendly non pressure facility. If we do not have what your looking for we will find it for you.
Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales
33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912
Dealer Permit #0255
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9