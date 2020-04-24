Menu
2018 Ford Focus

Titanium Well equipped with sunroof and rear cam

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium Well equipped with sunroof and rear cam

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

204-338-8625

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,718KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4934328
  • Stock #: I7951
  • VIN: 1FADP3N23JL247690
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 FORD FOCUS TITANIUM HATCHBACK 2.0L 4CYL 6SPD AUTO
CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED CARS WINNIPEG
AUTO LOANS FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS
GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM
We have financing available for all levels of credit and we encourage you to apply for pre-approval today!
Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales
33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)
Please call or text 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912
Dealer Permit #0255

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Credit Guys

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

