2018 Nissan Qashqai

S Bluetooth, Rear Camera Only 8944kms

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S Bluetooth, Rear Camera Only 8944kms

Credit Guys

33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9

204-338-8625

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,944KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4614057
  • Stock #: I8149
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP1JW181597
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2018 NISSAN QASHQAI S 2.0L 4CYL CVT
CHECK OUT OUR GREAT SELECTION OF USED SUVs WINNIPEG
At Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales we have a large selection of used Cars, Trucks, Mini Vans and SUVs available in a friendly non pressure facility. If we do not have what your looking for we will find it for you.
Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales
33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter)
CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912
Dealer Permit #0255
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

