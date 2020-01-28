JUST ARRIVED THE ALL NEW 2020 CFMOTO CFORCE 600 FEATURING 580cc engine (40.2 HP/36.1 lbs/ft) with counter balance shaft to reduce vibration for better comfort

BOSCH injection and ignition system

Adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers in 5 positions

Continuously Variable Transmission of CVTech- IBC

Ergonomic passenger seat

Electronic power steering (EPS)

New multi-fonction color digital dashboard

3000 lbs winch

12? aluminum wheels

New RIDEVISION high-intensity LED lighting & DRL

USB & DC power outlet

Weather resistant front and rear cargo compartments

Engine

Type: Single-Cylinder, 4-valve, 4-stroke

Displacement: 580 cc

Bore & Stroke:

Compression:

Engine management: BOSCH EFI & Ignition

Maximum torque: 36,1 lbs/pi @ 5250 rpm

Maximum power output: 40,2 HP / 6750 rpm

Cooling system: Liquid

Starting: Electric

Battery: Yuasa, 30 Amp

Transmission

CV-Tech IBC clutch system: Variable transmission

Power train: 2 wheel / 4 wheel drive, electric locking differential

Suspension and steering

Front suspension: Double arm independant suspension, hydraulic shock absorber, five adjustments spring preloads

Front travel: 160 mm (6,7 in)

Rear suspension: Double arm independant suspension, hydraulic shock absorber, five adjustments spring preloads

Rear travel: 210 mm (8,6 in)

Steering: Electonic Power Steering (EPS)

Additional Features 4WD

CVT

