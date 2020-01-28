33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9
204-338-8625
+ taxes & licensing
JUST ARRIVED THE ALL NEW 2020 CFMOTO CFORCE 600 FEATURING 580cc engine (40.2 HP/36.1 lbs/ft) with counter balance shaft to reduce vibration for better comfort
BOSCH injection and ignition system
Adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers in 5 positions
Continuously Variable Transmission of CVTech- IBC
Ergonomic passenger seat
Electronic power steering (EPS)
New multi-fonction color digital dashboard
3000 lbs winch
12? aluminum wheels
New RIDEVISION high-intensity LED lighting & DRL
USB & DC power outlet
Weather resistant front and rear cargo compartments
Engine
Type: Single-Cylinder, 4-valve, 4-stroke
Displacement: 580 cc
Bore & Stroke:
Compression:
Engine management: BOSCH EFI & Ignition
Maximum torque: 36,1 lbs/pi @ 5250 rpm
Maximum power output: 40,2 HP / 6750 rpm
Cooling system: Liquid
Starting: Electric
Battery: Yuasa, 30 Amp
Transmission
CV-Tech IBC clutch system: Variable transmission
Power train: 2 wheel / 4 wheel drive, electric locking differential
Suspension and steering
Front suspension: Double arm independant suspension, hydraulic shock absorber, five adjustments spring preloads
Front travel: 160 mm (6,7 in)
Rear suspension: Double arm independant suspension, hydraulic shock absorber, five adjustments spring preloads
Rear travel: 210 mm (8,6 in)
Steering: Electonic Power Steering (EPS)
Call to arrange for a viewing Credit Guys Indoor Auto Sales 33 Emes Road (McPhillips just inside the Perimeter) CALL OR TEXT 204 338 8625
Toll Free: 1(866) 847-4912
Dealer Permit #0255
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
33 Emes Rd, West, Saint Paul, MB R2P 2V9