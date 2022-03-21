2001 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 5 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8812862

8812862 Stock #: A2231A

A2231A VIN: 1FAFP45X81F177242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 152,543 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.