2005 Suzuki Aerio
LX
141,235KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10111479
- Stock #: 23196A
- VIN: JS2RA61S455250431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,235 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2005 Suzuki Aerio is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This sedan has 141,235 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
