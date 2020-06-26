Menu
$8,943

+ taxes & licensing

True North Motors

204-785-8000

2006 Forest River Wildwood

43 Main Street, Selkirk, MB R1A 1P6

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5311160
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Travel Trailer
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

