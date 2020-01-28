Menu
2007 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2007 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 319,036KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4620993
  • Stock #: A1976A
  • VIN: 1G1ZT58N97F303788
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



New Arrival! This 2007 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This sedan has 319,036 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 217HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

