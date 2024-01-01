$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Ranger
XLT 4x2 sport
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
267,960KM
Used
VIN 1FTZR45E77PA83856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 267,960 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
New Arrival! This 2007 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 267,960 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 207HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2007 Ford Ranger