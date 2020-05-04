1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
New Arrival! This 2007 Pontiac Solstice is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This low mileage convertible has just 49,370 kms. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 177HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7