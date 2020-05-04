Menu
2007 Pontiac Solstice

- Low Mileage

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

  • 49,370KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953147
  • Stock #: P108235
  • VIN: 1G2MB35B77Y108235
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2007 Pontiac Solstice is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This low mileage convertible has just 49,370 kms. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 177HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

