$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CREW 4X4

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CREW 4X4

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  168,382KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5091050
  Stock #: 20237A
  VIN: 2GCEK133281257768
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 168,382 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

