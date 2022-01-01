Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Nitro

258,659 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Nitro

2008 Dodge Nitro

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Nitro

SLT

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

258,659KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8125621
  • Stock #: 0749A
  • VIN: 1D8GU58628W147651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 258,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $9265 - Our Price is just $8995!

New Arrival! This 2008 Dodge Nitro is for sale today.

This SUV has 258,659 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 255HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Map/Dome Reading Lamps
Vehicle Information Centre
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Roof rack side rails
Luxury front/rear floor mats
Premium instrument panel
Premium door trim panels
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.73 Axle Ratio
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
160-amp alternator
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Body Colour Fender Flares
Fog Lamps
Bright License Plate Brow
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body colour front/rear fascia
Supplemental Side Air Bags
Dual note horn
Driver & front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system
Centre Floor Console
Instrument Cluster w/display screen & tire pressure monitoring display
Rear 60/40 split folding reclining seat
Light-tinted solar control glass (all windows forward of B-Pillar)
Deep-tinted sunscreen glass (all windows rearward of B-pillar)
Dana 30/186MM front axle
Part time 4-wheel drive
600-amp maintenance free battery
Body colour body side mouldings
Child seat anchor system
cargo compartment lamp
Fold-away heated pwr mirrors
Leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls
Load n' Go slide out floor
Rear cargo tie-downs
Compact spare tire w/tire carrier winch
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down, passenger one-touch down
Corporate 8.25" rear axle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2019 Nissan Rogue AW...
 46,780 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue AW...
 44,220 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue AW...
 45,705 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-800-204-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-204-8620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory