2008 Ford Escape

176,085 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,085KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9718237
  • Stock #: S2302A
  • VIN: 1FMCU93188KA58220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,085 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



New Arrival! This 2008 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This SUV has 176,085 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Buy From Home Available

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

