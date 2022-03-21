Menu
2008 Ford F-150

305,454 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

SC 4X4 XLT

2008 Ford F-150

SC 4X4 XLT

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

305,454KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8955046
  • Stock #: 22380B
  • VIN: 1FTPX14V58FA58331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 305,454 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



New Arrival! This 2008 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 305,454 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

