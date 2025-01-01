$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Buick Enclave
CXL
2009 Buick Enclave
CXL
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Used
267,543KM
VIN 5GAEV23D09J190277
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 267,543 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This SUV has 267,543 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
