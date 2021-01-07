Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Audi A5

117,142 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2010 Audi A5

2010 Audi A5

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi A5

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,142KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6565820
  • Stock #: 67009
  • VIN: WAULFBFR9AA008362

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 67009
  • Mileage 117,142 KM

Vehicle Description

This Audi A5 is sleek and supple providing relaxed, yet sporty dynamics in a tidy package. This 2010 Audi A5 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Spirited styling, dynamic handling, and intelligent technologies help define this Audi A5. When you get behind the wheel of this sleek luxury car, youre putting your priorities on design and performance in motion. The exterior makes a bold, yet subtle statement while the premium interior makes sure you get where youre going in comfort. Experience a different kind of luxury with this Audi A5. This coupe has 117,142 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 211HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tool kit in spare wheel well
Side Curtain Airbags
Electronic stability program (ESP) w/anti-slip regulation (ASR)
2-stage adaptive front airbags -inc: seat position detection & occupant classification system
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Front fog lamps
COMPACT SPARE
Tilt & telescopic manually adjustable steering column
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
LED tail lamps
Aluminum door sills
4-wheel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)
Rear armrest w/first aid kit
Heated windshield washer nozzles
Auto-adjusting bi-xenon headlamps -inc: washers
12-way pwr heated front seats -inc: 4-way lumbar adjustment
60/40 split rear seat w/headrests
(2) centre console cupholders
(2) centre console 12-volt outlets
Adjustable centre armrest w/storage
3-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel -inc: audio & navigation controls
Rear windows defroster -inc: auto off
Aluminum hologram decorative inlays
Glasses compartment above rearview mirror
LATCH system for outboard rear seats
Tilting glass panel roof w/manually adjustable sunshade
6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission
2.0L TFSI 4-CYL Engine
Instrument panel -inc: tachometer, speedometer, coolant temp, fuel level, various warning lights
Interior lighting -inc: front map lights, luggage compartment light, overhead console w/fade-in/fade-out feature, glove box, lighter, ashtray
4-wheel front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
5-link front suspension
Self-locking centre differential
3-point seat belts at all seating positions w/front tensioners, force limiters
Monochrome driver info system -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp, radio/telephone/nav/telematics display, brake pad indicator, speed warning
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch up & down, pinch protection
Electronically controlled speed sensitive Servotronic pwr steering
Independent rear suspension w/anti-dive compensation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 Li...
 46,149 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 14,816 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory