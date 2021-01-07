This Audi A5 is sleek and supple providing relaxed, yet sporty dynamics in a tidy package. This 2010 Audi A5 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Spirited styling, dynamic handling, and intelligent technologies help define this Audi A5. When you get behind the wheel of this sleek luxury car, youre putting your priorities on design and performance in motion. The exterior makes a bold, yet subtle statement while the premium interior makes sure you get where youre going in comfort. Experience a different kind of luxury with this Audi A5. This coupe has 117,142 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 211HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tool kit in spare wheel well
Side Curtain Airbags
Electronic stability program (ESP) w/anti-slip regulation (ASR)
2-stage adaptive front airbags -inc: seat position detection & occupant classification system