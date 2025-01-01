$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Suburban
LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth
2010 Chevrolet Suburban
LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
300,421KM
VIN 1GNUKJE35AR123284
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2769A
- Mileage 300,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With comfy and spacious seating and tons of storage space with the rear seats up or down, the Suburban is perfect for large families who need to haul their gear to distant locales. This 2010 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2010 Chevrolet Suburban is a full-size SUV with seating for up to nine passengers. Chevy's 2010 Suburban pair sturdy, capable truck underpinnings with more modern car-like interiors and features and it stand out for its comfortable ride and decent handling. 2010 is a landmark year for the Suburban as it became the first vehicle to be in production for 75 years. It's easy to see why it's had such lasting appeal. This SUV has 300,421 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Air Conditioning
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2010 Chevrolet Suburban