$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

1LS

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

1LS

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  212,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5262338
  Stock #: 208728W
  VIN: 1GNLVEED0AJ208728
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
If you want a big 3-row midsize SUV that can haul up to eight passengers, this gorgeous 2010 Chevrolet Traverse is the SUV that you have been looking for. This 2010 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

One of the best modern family haulers, the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, it's lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional SUV. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, respectable fuel economy, and top crash test scores. This SUV has 212,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

