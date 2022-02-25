$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Challenger
SRT8 - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
3,501KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8298249
- Stock #: 0853
- VIN: 2B3CJ7DW4AH159619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 3,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $43255 - Our Price is just $41995!
This Dodge Challenger is pure muscle. Borrowing design from the past and embracing tech from the future, the Challenger is a unique thrill ride. This 2010 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 3,501 kms. It's yellow in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 425HP 6.1L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
