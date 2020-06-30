+ taxes & licensing
204-482-5808
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-5808
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $10803 - Our Price is just $10488! Boasting a much higher towing capacity than other rivals, this Dodge Dakota is definitely one of the best pickups for this year. This 2010 Dodge Dakota is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The 2010 Dodge Dakota is a mid-size pickup that provides nearly full-size truck power and capability in a perfectly sized package. The Dakota offers the most power and the largest interior compared to competitors in its class. Steering and braking are predictable in response and feel, thanks to its properly engineered suspension. While maintaining the aggressive styling that has become a Dodge trademark, the 2010 Dakota is angular in design where previous generations were rounded and somewhat out of date. This 4X4 pickup has 188,244 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7