Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Dakota

188,244 KM

Details Description

$10,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-482-5808

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Dakota

2010 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5322176
  • Stock #: 20GL3495A
  • VIN: 1D7CW3BPXAS193339

$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

188,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour USE THIS ONE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20GL3495A
  • Mileage 188,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $10803 - Our Price is just $10488! Boasting a much higher towing capacity than other rivals, this Dodge Dakota is definitely one of the best pickups for this year. This 2010 Dodge Dakota is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The 2010 Dodge Dakota is a mid-size pickup that provides nearly full-size truck power and capability in a perfectly sized package. The Dakota offers the most power and the largest interior compared to competitors in its class. Steering and braking are predictable in response and feel, thanks to its properly engineered suspension. While maintaining the aggressive styling that has become a Dodge trademark, the 2010 Dakota is angular in design where previous generations were rounded and somewhat out of date. This 4X4 pickup has 188,244 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 16 KM
$67,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Longho...
 126,681 KM
$30,980 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion SEL...
 165,265 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-5808

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory