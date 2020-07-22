2010 Ford Econoline

+ taxes & licensing
43 Main Street, Selkirk, MB R1A 1P6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
GREAT DEAL ON SALE NOW!! 15 MIN DRIVE WILL SAVE YOU MONEY!! NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER A/C CUISE CONTROL ALARM ROOF RACK INSIDE SHELVING SAFETY DIVIDER WELL MAINTAINED CARGO VAN LEASING AVAILABLE
This Ford E250 is ready to go to work fresh safety 4.6l V8 Engine Large cargo area with in , Inside you have Air Conditioning Traction Control Cruise Control Alarmed and much more !! A Must See and Get It To Work !!!!!
A 15 MIN DRIVE NORTH OF PERIMETER ON MAIN WILL SAVE YOU MONEY True North Motors & RV is a Family operated Pre-owned Vehicle New RV and Utility Trailer dealer in Selkirk Manitoba; here at TNM we have all the amenities for you to purchase a vehicle or utility trailer in the comfort of our state of the art building and viewing center. Looking at Financing or Leasing your purchase? Our Financial Services Officer is on hand to arrange the lowest rates for you through our 10+ lending institutions and to inform you on all the products you and your new vehicle qualify for! To set a time to view a vehicle please email us info@truenorthmotors.ca or call Toll Free 855.785.8001
***PLEASE READ*** we will not miss-inform you on our vehicles our products or our prices, we will not charge you astronomical unwarranted fees we will make sure you are informed and completely satisfied with your purchase !!!! WE KNOW YOU HAVE A CHOICE THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING US
