2010 Ford Econoline

170,827 KM

$12,443

+ tax & licensing
$12,443

+ taxes & licensing

True North Motors

204-785-8000

2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

Commercial

2010 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Location

True North Motors

43 Main Street, Selkirk, MB R1A 1P6

204-785-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,443

+ taxes & licensing

170,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5687472
  • Stock #: p4919
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EWXADA84919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 170,827 KM

Vehicle Description

 GREAT DEAL ON SALE NOW!! 15 MIN DRIVE WILL SAVE YOU MONEY!! NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER A/C CUISE CONTROL ALARM ROOF RACK INSIDE SHELVING SAFETY DIVIDER WELL MAINTAINED CARGO VAN LEASING AVAILABLE 

This Ford E250 is ready to go to work fresh safety 4.6l V8 Engine Large cargo area with in , Inside you have  Air Conditioning Traction Control Cruise Control Alarmed  and much more !! A Must See and Get It To Work !!!!!

**ASK ABOUT OUR LEASE TO OWN ZERO KM RESTRICTIONS LEASE PROGRAMS ****

A 15 MIN DRIVE NORTH OF PERIMETER ON MAIN WILL SAVE YOU MONEY True North Motors & RV is a Family operated Pre-owned Vehicle  New RV and  Utility Trailer dealer in Selkirk Manitoba; here at TNM we have all the amenities for you to purchase a vehicle or utility trailer in the comfort of our state of the art building and viewing center. Looking at Financing or Leasing your purchase? Our Financial Services Officer is on hand to arrange the lowest rates for you through our 10+ lending institutions and to inform you on all the products you and your new vehicle qualify for! To set a time to view a vehicle please email us info@truenorthmotors.ca or call Toll Free 855.785.8001

 

***PLEASE READ*** we will not miss-inform you on our vehicles our products or our prices, we will not charge you astronomical unwarranted fees we will make sure you are informed and completely satisfied with your purchase !!!! WE KNOW YOU HAVE A CHOICE THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING US

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Alarm
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

