$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2010 Ford Focus
2010 Ford Focus
SEL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
135,881KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8756897
- Stock #: 22340A
- VIN: 1FAHP3HN5AW254968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Sue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,881 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford Focus provides reliable transportation. -Edmunds. This 2010 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Focus has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling or comfortable cabin, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This sedan has 135,881 kms. It's white sue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7