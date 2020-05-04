1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!
Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create the well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2010 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 223,035 kms. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm.
