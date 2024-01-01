$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Odyssey
SE
2010 Honda Odyssey
SE
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
211,107KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL3H54AB507616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,107 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear DVD Entertainment, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Odysseys versatile interior is perfect for your unpredictable lifestyle. This 2010 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 211,107 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 244HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Dvd Entertainment, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Rear DVD Entertainment
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2010 Honda Odyssey