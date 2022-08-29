$CALL+ tax & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2010 Honda Pilot
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
176,889KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9281788
- Stock #: 22563A
- VIN: 5FNYF4H51AB503693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,889 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish, useful, and reliable, the Honda Pilot has plenty of room for all with 3 rows of seats and a host of active safety features to keep everyone safe. This 2010 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 176,889 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7