2010 Honda Pilot

176,889 KM

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2010 Honda Pilot

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

176,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9281788
  • Stock #: 22563A
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H51AB503693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Stylish, useful, and reliable, the Honda Pilot has plenty of room for all with 3 rows of seats and a host of active safety features to keep everyone safe. This 2010 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 176,889 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

