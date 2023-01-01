$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL AWD
163,728KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189629
- Stock #: 23151A
- VIN: 5NMSG4AG1AH405941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,728 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Santa Fe still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 163,728 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7