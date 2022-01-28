$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2010 Kia Soul
4U
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
150,998KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8159623
- Stock #: 22R7192B
- VIN: KNDJT2A28A7059572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,998 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish Kia Soul comes very well equipped even in its base trim, giving you more value for your money. This 2010 Kia Soul is for sale today.
The youth-oriented 2010 Kia Soul offers unique looks and a surprising number of features at an affordable price. This vehicle is distinctively styled boxy 5-door with a high roofline and long wheelbase specifically designed to appeal to the youth market. The modern-looking interior is designed to highlight the feature-rich standard sound system, which provides SIRIUS Satellite Radio and a USB port for iPod® connectivity and controllability via the audio system and steering wheel buttons. This wagon has 150,998 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 142HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
