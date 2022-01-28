Menu
2010 Kia Soul

150,998 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

4U

2010 Kia Soul

4U

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8159623
  • Stock #: 22R7192B
  • VIN: KNDJT2A28A7059572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $10295 - Our Price is just $9995!

This stylish Kia Soul comes very well equipped even in its base trim, giving you more value for your money. This 2010 Kia Soul is for sale today.

The youth-oriented 2010 Kia Soul offers unique looks and a surprising number of features at an affordable price. This vehicle is distinctively styled boxy 5-door with a high roofline and long wheelbase specifically designed to appeal to the youth market. The modern-looking interior is designed to highlight the feature-rich standard sound system, which provides SIRIUS Satellite Radio and a USB port for iPod® connectivity and controllability via the audio system and steering wheel buttons. This wagon has 150,998 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 142HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

