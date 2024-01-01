$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Lincoln MKX
2010 Lincoln MKX
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 2LMDJ8JC5ABJ28305
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The MKX pairs stylish sheetmetal with high levels of standard features to help set it apart from the crossover crowd, says Car and Driver. This 2010 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
How should a luxury CUV behave? With respect and authority. In this driver's seat, surrounded by fine materials and backed by the latest features, you feel the commitment. The Lincoln MKX slips through traffic with a powerful, responsive drivetrain. At the same time, it delivers excellent fuel efficiency through thoughtful engineering. The MKX offers luxury and versatility at an excellent value. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2010 Lincoln MKX