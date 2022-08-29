Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

147,885 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - Power Windows - Power Doors

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,885KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9101038
  Stock #: 22065B
  VIN: 1N4AL2AP0AC128022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Sharp handling, a well-made cabin, and an energetic engine instill this Nissan Altima with more character than the typical midsize car. This 2010 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Are you looking for excellent fuel economy or spirited performance? Say yes to both in this Nissan Altima and enjoy every exhilarating mile knowing your Altima is built to last. Make a quick getaway with the outstanding response and smoothness of the powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. You can always count on this car going out of its way to deliver an invigorating ride. This Nissan Altima is innovation that lasts. This sedan has 147,885 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

