2010 Nissan Altima
2.5 S - Power Windows - Power Doors
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
147,885KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9101038
- Stock #: 22065B
- VIN: 1N4AL2AP0AC128022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp handling, a well-made cabin, and an energetic engine instill this Nissan Altima with more character than the typical midsize car. This 2010 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Are you looking for excellent fuel economy or spirited performance? Say yes to both in this Nissan Altima and enjoy every exhilarating mile knowing your Altima is built to last. Make a quick getaway with the outstanding response and smoothness of the powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. You can always count on this car going out of its way to deliver an invigorating ride. This Nissan Altima is innovation that lasts. This sedan has 147,885 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
