Menu
Account
Sign In
The Pontiac Vibe is a sporty hatchback that begs to be driven. This 2010 Pontiac Vibe is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Form meets function in the Pontiac Vibe. Its a versatile hacthback thats efficienct and fun to drive. Your passengers will enjoy the space while you enjoy the drive on any road trip. With a unique look, a reliable drivetrain, and useful versatility, the Pontiac Vibe is something a little different. This hatchback has 111,921 kms. Its liquid platinum metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$107.02</b> with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2010 Pontiac Vibe

111,921 KM

Details Description

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

  1. 11015852
  2. 11015852
  3. 11015852
  4. 11015852
  5. 11015852
  6. 11015852
  7. 11015852
  8. 11015852
  9. 11015852
  10. 11015852
  11. 11015852
  12. 11015852
  13. 11015852
  14. 11015852
  15. 11015852
  16. 11015852
  17. 11015852
  18. 11015852
  19. 11015852
  20. 11015852
  21. 11015852
  22. 11015852
  23. 11015852
  24. 11015852
Contact Seller

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
111,921KM
Used
VIN 5Y2SP6E85AZ412174

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 111,921 KM

Vehicle Description

The Pontiac Vibe is a sporty hatchback that begs to be driven. This 2010 Pontiac Vibe is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Form meets function in the Pontiac Vibe. It's a versatile hacthback that's efficienct and fun to drive. Your passengers will enjoy the space while you enjoy the drive on any road trip. With a unique look, a reliable drivetrain, and useful versatility, the Pontiac Vibe is something a little different. This hatchback has 111,921 kms. It's liquid platinum metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $107.02 with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Selkirk, MB
2020 Kia Forte EX 69,315 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control for sale in Selkirk, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control 43,372 KM $31,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 - Heated Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 - Heated Seats 48,185 KM $39,991 + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2010 Pontiac Vibe