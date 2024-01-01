$8,991+ tax & licensing
2010 Pontiac Vibe
2010 Pontiac Vibe
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$8,991
+ taxes & licensing
111,921KM
Used
VIN 5Y2SP6E85AZ412174
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 111,921 KM
Vehicle Description
The Pontiac Vibe is a sporty hatchback that begs to be driven. This 2010 Pontiac Vibe is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Form meets function in the Pontiac Vibe. It's a versatile hacthback that's efficienct and fun to drive. Your passengers will enjoy the space while you enjoy the drive on any road trip. With a unique look, a reliable drivetrain, and useful versatility, the Pontiac Vibe is something a little different. This hatchback has 111,921 kms. It's liquid platinum metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $107.02 with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$8,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2010 Pontiac Vibe