2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV
PLATINUM 4X4
219,215KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8785688
- Stock #: 22346A
- VIN: 1GYS4KEF6BR280666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,215 KM
Vehicle Description
The Cadillac Escalade ESV keeps its reputation for fearless character and powerful V8 engine, earning the loyalty of luxury SUV buyers. This 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Cadillac Escalade is a modern American icon. It delivers powerful performance, truck-like toughness, and Cadillac luxury in one dominant SUV. From its imposing exterior to its upscale interior, the Escalade is spectacular inside and out. The Escalade works just as hard pampering its occupants as it does towing and hauling payload. In ESV form, the Escalade becomes even more functional with more room for passengers and cargo. Whether you need its versatility or you desire its elegance, you owe it to yourself to drive a Cadillac Escalade. This SUV has 219,215 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 403HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
