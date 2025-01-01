$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche
LTZ
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche
LTZ
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,305KM
VIN 3GNTKGE3XBG307684
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 540
- Mileage 187,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats!
While competition is fierce in the pickup and SUV markets, the Chevy Avalanche stands alone as a unique alternative to both. This 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is a versatile crew-cab pickup designed for hauling passengers or cargo. It can swap on the fly between a pickup truck and an SUV depending on what you need it for. It won't take long for you to wonder how you lived without the unique versatility of the Chevy Avalanche. This 4X4 pickup has 187,305 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Park Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Park Assist, Premium Audio, Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche