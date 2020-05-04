933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
A pickup truck when you're hauling cargo and an SUV when you're hauling people - the Chevy Avalanche is as versatile as it gets. This 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is a versatile crew-cab pickup designed for hauling passengers or cargo. It can swap on the fly between a pickup truck and an SUV depending on what you need it for. It won't take long for you to wonder how you lived without the unique versatility of the Chevy Avalanche. This 4X4 pickup has 114,000 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Siriusxm.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
