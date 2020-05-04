Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 LT - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 LT - Bluetooth

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4985724
  • Stock #: 20075B
  • VIN: 3GNTKFE32BG300934
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, SiriusXM!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



A pickup truck when you're hauling cargo and an SUV when you're hauling people - the Chevy Avalanche is as versatile as it gets. This 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is a versatile crew-cab pickup designed for hauling passengers or cargo. It can swap on the fly between a pickup truck and an SUV depending on what you need it for. It won't take long for you to wonder how you lived without the unique versatility of the Chevy Avalanche. This 4X4 pickup has 114,000 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Convenience
  • Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 36,445 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL ...
 20,038 KM
$30,474 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Taurus Lim...
 15,604 KM
$25,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Send A Message