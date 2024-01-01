$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PLATINUM EDITION
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,954KM
VIN 1G1ZD5E73BF312045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mocha Steel MetallicMocha Steel Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,954 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu highlights refined road manners, quality structure, and functionality with sharp and modern styling. This 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 112,954 kms. It's mocha steel metallicmocha steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
