2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434834

10434834 Stock #: A2341A

A2341A VIN: 1GCRKSE37BZ218239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 320,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Safety Onstar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.