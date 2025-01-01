$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Edge
LIMITED - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
290,145KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC9BBA50547
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25295C
- Mileage 290,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Sound Package
