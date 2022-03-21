$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Edge
SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
208,044KM
Used
- Stock #: 22119B
- VIN: 2FMDK3JCXBBB56288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,044 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2011 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 208,044 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry .
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.
Vehicle Features
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
SiriusXM
