$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-482-5808

2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  165,265KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5305490
  Stock #: 20JR5061B
  VIN: 3FAHP0JA4BR130684
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM! Compare at $9265 - Our Price is just $8995! A well-appointed interior, impressive fuel economy, and bold styling put the Ford Fusion at the top of its competitive class. This 2011 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 165,265 kms. It's red in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm.

Seating
  Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  Bluetooth
Additional Features
  Sync
  SiriusXM

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

