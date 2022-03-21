Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

183,021 KM

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

183,021KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8707034
  • Stock #: 0889A
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG4BG043076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!

Compare at $11309 - Our Price is just $10980!

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe a great statement on the road. This 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.

Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 183,021 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

