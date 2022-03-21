$10,980+ tax & licensing
$10,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
183,021KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8707034
- Stock #: 0889A
- VIN: 5XYZHDAG4BG043076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $11309 - Our Price is just $10980!
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe a great statement on the road. This 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 183,021 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
