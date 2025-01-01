$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4DR SDN E 350 4MATIC
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,500KM
VIN WDDHF8HB9BA431896
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25719AA
- Mileage 182,500 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
New Arrival! This 2011 Mercedes-Benz E is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Enjoyable to drive, offering superior quality and available in a host of different body styles, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a luxury-car triumph that deserves serious consideration. For 2011, the E-Class adds a convertible to the lineup, and sees the return of the wagon body style and optional diesel-fueled V6 engine. There have also been minor exterior and interior upgrades, with the coupe getting new grille mesh, and all body styles getting restyled headlight control switches and relocated ESP controls.This sedan has 182,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
