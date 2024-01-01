Menu
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $20490. Weve marked it down to $18991. You save $1499. Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2011 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 165,816 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2011 RAM 1500

165,816 KM

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,816KM
VIN 1D7RV1GT6BS574906

  Stock # 574906A
  Mileage 165,816 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-XXXX

204-482-1010

1-888-672-7621
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2011 RAM 1500