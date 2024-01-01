$18,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 RAM 1500
Laramie
2011 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,816KM
VIN 1D7RV1GT6BS574906
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 574906A
- Mileage 165,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $20490. We've marked it down to $18991. You save $1499. Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2011 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 165,816 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2011 RAM 1500